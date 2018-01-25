BTR officials, residents meeting to discuss Plank Road relocation

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport will hold a public meeting today to discuss big changes coming to the airport.

Residents and officials will discuss the suggested relocation of Plank Road to meet FAA regulations. According to officials with BTR, part of Plank is too close to the airport and falls into the "runway protection zone."

In the '70s, a plane overshot the airport runway and ended up on Plank Road. Relocating the road to a safer spot would cost 25-40 million depending on the design. The money for the project comes from fees that fliers pay when they buy an airplane ticket, and by airplane fuel taxes. If it stays on schedule, the project will be finished by 2021.

Airport representatives say today's meeting is to get more feedback on the idea and answer the questions of concerned residents.

The meeting will be at the Saintsville Church of God and Christ's Reception Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m.