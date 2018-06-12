BTR announces nonstop flights to Orlando, Austin

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Airport will soon be offering nonstop flights to Florida and Texas.

Via Airlines has announced it will launch new nonstop service between BTR and Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. The nonstop flights will start on September 13.

According to a release, the nonstop flights will operate three times a week to and from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and two times each week to and from Orlando Sanford International. Passengers will be flying on 50 seat Embraer ERJ-145 jets.

BTR-Austin-Bergstrom flights will operate Mondays, Thursday, and Fridays with 1:38 p.m. departures. The BTR- Orlando Sanford will operate on Mondays and Thursdays and depart at 1:48 p.m.

“Baton Rouge is an amazing city and we’re excited about the opportunity to serve both its business and leisure travelers alike with nonstop jet service to/from both Orlando Sanford International Airport in Central Florida and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Central Texas as we bring the convenience of nonstop flights to these markets as part of our 2018 expansion,” said Matthew Macri, Via Airlines’ Vice President of Operations.

As of right now, an adult ticket to Orlando and Austin is $99.

Limited, introductory discounted fares are available by visiting flyviaair.com or calling 800-565-5042. Via Airlines also participates in the GDS (Global Distribution Systems), allowing bookings through local travel agencies, online travel agencies (Expedia, Orbitz, etc.), and corporate reservations booking tools