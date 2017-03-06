69°
Brusly to consider installing security cameras

March 06, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

BRUSLY – City leaders in Brusly are considering installing a series of security cameras around town in an effort to keep crime numbers low.

Residents in Brusly say the community is quiet and tight-knit.

Frederick Dupre said that he and his family have always felt safe in his neighborhood.

"I've been living here over 40 years and there never been any serious crime problems that know of," Dupre said.

Town officials are considering placing security cameras to keep an eye on people 24/7.

"We want to be on cusp of technology and be on the fore front of the future and take advantage of the technology we have," Mayor of Brusly Scot Rhodes said.

Rhodes said that he wants to establish a policy before cameras are installed. He says police and other town officials are in favor of them.

Rhodes said that he wants to keep crime numbers down and be proactive.

"If we can stop a criminal in their process by having security camera than so be it," Rhodes said.

