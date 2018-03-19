Brusly looking for missing traffic ticket money

BRUSLY- More than $40,000 vanished from a West Baton Rouge Parish town hall, according to its mayor. Scot Rhodes said he's embarrassed that some of the misappropriations happened on his watch.

"It was multiple cash deposits that went missing. Some weeks it was a lot, some it was a little," he said.

Rhodes, who took office last year, said the occurrences of missing money date back to at least 2015. He said the town's annual audit first discovered the problem in November.

Traffic fines are paid at the town hall. Every once in a while, a payment wouldn't get added to the deposit.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating. They're looking at all current and former employees.

Former Mayor Joey Normand said he was "sick to his stomach" when he found out some of the misappropriations happened during his term. Mayor Rhodes said new policies have been put in place to keep it from happening again.