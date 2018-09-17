BRPD: Victim kidnapped, transported to West Baton Rouge

95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, September 17 2018
BATON ROUGE - Police in Baton Rouge are investigating an overnight kidnapping.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, the 19-year-old male victim was confronted in a parking lot in the 4700 block of Earl Gros Ave. by several suspects in a possible robbery attempt. According to police, the victim was driven to West Baton Rouge and left there.

The victim didn't appear to be injured.

