BRPD: Victim identified in St. Gerard Avenue shooting

UPDATE: BRPD has identified the victim as 63-year-old Joesph Gray.

Authorities say Gray was found dead inside his home around 4:40 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds.

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are on the scene of a deadly shooting Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the 5700 block of St. Gerard Avenue. The coroner is at the scene.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.