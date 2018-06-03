79°
BRPD: Vehicle traveling on three wheels crashes on Florida Boulevard

Saturday, June 02 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday evening on Florida Boulevard.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened on Florida Blvd. near Flannery.

Police tell WBRZ the vehicle was traveling on three wheels at the time of the crash.

Sources say one person was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

