BRPD vehicle shot overnight on W. McKinley Street
BATON ROUGE – Police are investigating after an unoccupied Baton Rouge Police vehicle was found damaged after a shooting Saturday night.
According to BRPD Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., police received a shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 600 block of W. McKinley Street. Sunday, officers observed damage to a BRPD vehicle as well as a nearby apartment building.
Coppola said there are no known injuries, suspects or motive behind the shooting at this time.
