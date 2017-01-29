BRPD vehicle shot overnight on W. McKinley Street

BATON ROUGE – Police are investigating after an unoccupied Baton Rouge Police vehicle was found damaged after a shooting Saturday night.

According to BRPD Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., police received a shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 600 block of W. McKinley Street. Sunday, officers observed damage to a BRPD vehicle as well as a nearby apartment building.

Coppola said there are no known injuries, suspects or motive behind the shooting at this time.