BRPD vehicle shot overnight on W. McKinley Street

1 hour 40 minutes 21 seconds ago January 29, 2017 Jan 29, 2017 Sunday, January 29 2017 January 29, 2017 7:15 PM in News
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Police are investigating after an unoccupied Baton Rouge Police vehicle was found damaged after a shooting Saturday night.

According to BRPD Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., police received a shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 600 block of W. McKinley Street. Sunday, officers observed damage to a BRPD vehicle as well as a nearby apartment building.

Coppola said there are no known injuries, suspects or motive behind the shooting at this time.

