BRPD urges citizen safety this New Year's Eve

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are reminding Louisiana residents to be cautious and responsible tonight.

The Baton Rouge Police Department asks citizens to be mindful that fireworks of any kind are illegal throughout all of East Baton Rouge Parish.

"Anyone found discharging fireworks will have them confiscated and is also subject to being charged with a criminal offense," BRPD said in a statement Sunday.

Police also urge citizens not to fire guns into the air, for safety reasons as well as potential damage to property.

"Anyone found firing a gun into the air in Baton Rouge is subject to being arrested," authorities said.

Law enforcement agencies will be actively seeking out drunk drivers. Drink responsibly and never get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.