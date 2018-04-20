54°
BRPD units search for robbery suspects near South Flannery Road
BATON ROUGE - Police units searched near South Flannery Road for suspects in a robbery Friday.
A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson confirmed the search was happening around 8:30 p.m. in an area near South Flannery Road and Goodwood Blvd.
Officers said the wanted suspects may have been involved in the robbery of an individual.
It's unclear when the robbery occurred or how many suspects may have been involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
