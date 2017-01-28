BRPD Union meets with Mayor-President for first time

BATON ROUGE – Tensions between the Baton Rouge Police Union and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome may be easing.

For the first time since becoming mayor, Broome and Baton Rouge Police Union President Bryan Taylor met to talk about the future of the department.

Sgt. Taylor remained tight-lipped in front of the cameras Friday. He did say that he was satisfied with the meeting and is willing to move forward with the mayor for the sake of the community.

"I am not going to provide any details," Taylor said. "What I'm going to say again is I'm respecting the process, I am respecting her and we have started to develop a personal bond which is going to benefit everyone."

From the start of her campaign, Broome has said BRPD needs change, including a new police chief. In a recent radio interview, Taylor fired back and defended current police chief Carl Dabadie.

Taylor accused Broome of changing things just for the sake of changing as well as purposefully keeping the police union out of her transitition meetings.

The meeting finally happened Friday, almost one month into her new role.

WBRZ's Natalia Verdina waited outside Broome's office for three hours Friday to get her side regarding the matter. She refused to talk to us and continued to schedule other meetings. Just after 3 p.m., her office sent out an official statement.

"After our conversation, I was assured that all of use want to work together and make this a safe community for all residents," Broome said.

