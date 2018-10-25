63°
BRPD: Two wanted for burglarizing local laundromat

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify two suspects wanted for burglarizing a local business.

Authorities say the two burglarized the coin machines at a coin-operated laundromat in the 2600 block of North 38th Street. The business has been burglarized at least twice within the past week.

Anyone with information on the unidentified individuals can call the Burglary Division at (225) 389-3824.

