Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Two missing children found safe
UPDATE: Police say the children were located at a family member's residence safe and unharmed.
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for two juveniles who went missing late Sunday morning.
According to BRPD, 5-year-old Kemontae Holliday and 2-year-old Jeremiah Profit went missing after being left inside a vehicle.
The mother went inside their residence to retrieve the children's necessity items when she realized they were missing.
The initial report was received Sunday around 11:00 a.m. from the 1900 block of Sparta Avenue, according to BRPD.
The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out. Anyone who has seen or has information on the whereabouts of the juveniles is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds gather at State Capitol, taking a stand on gun violence
-
Construction along Hwy 190 in Livonia almost complete
-
Ceremony held for dedication of plantation gravesites
-
Part of Highland Road to be closed over the weekend
-
Elementary student injured after allegedly being beaten by teacher Friday