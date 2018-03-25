74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Two missing children found safe

7 hours 10 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, March 25 2018 Mar 25, 2018 March 25, 2018 1:36 PM March 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

UPDATE: Police say the children were located at a family member's residence safe and unharmed.

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for two juveniles who went missing late Sunday morning.

According to BRPD, 5-year-old Kemontae Holliday and 2-year-old Jeremiah Profit went missing after being left inside a vehicle.

The mother went inside their residence to retrieve the children's necessity items when she realized they were missing.

The initial report was received Sunday around 11:00 a.m. from the 1900 block of Sparta Avenue, according to BRPD.

The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out. Anyone who has seen or has information on the whereabouts of the juveniles is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days