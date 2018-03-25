BRPD: Two missing children found safe

UPDATE: Police say the children were located at a family member's residence safe and unharmed.

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for two juveniles who went missing late Sunday morning.

According to BRPD, 5-year-old Kemontae Holliday and 2-year-old Jeremiah Profit went missing after being left inside a vehicle.

The mother went inside their residence to retrieve the children's necessity items when she realized they were missing.

The initial report was received Sunday around 11:00 a.m. from the 1900 block of Sparta Avenue, according to BRPD.

The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out. Anyone who has seen or has information on the whereabouts of the juveniles is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.