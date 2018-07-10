89°
BRPD to teach kids soccer skills through new camp
BATON ROUGE - Young soccer fans yearning to learn more about the sport can do so through the Baton Rouge Police Department's inaugural soccer camp.
'Kicking with the Badge' is a camp for kids 7 to 14 years old. According to BRPD, the free camp will run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. July 17-20. During the camp, children will learn how to play soccer, receive mentoring, and learn new skills.
The camp is limited to the first 100 kids who sign up. Applications can be picked up at BRPD headquarters, BREC Parks, and EBR libraries.
For more information, contact the BRPD Community Policing Division at 225-389-4801.
