BRPD to offer concealed handgun class for women Feb. 18

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department is offering a concealed handgun class for women on Feb. 18.



The class will be taught by BRPD firearm instructors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road in Zachary.



The course is $100 and is open to women 21 years old and older. Participants will have to provide their own handguns and ammunition for the class.



Class size is limited to 30 participants per session. Participants are advised to register early at the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters Traffic Records office located at 9000 Airline Highway, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.



The deadline for registration is Feb. 16. Payment receipts will allow entry into the class.