BRPD to host Boo with the Blue event Wednesday

Photo: Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are inviting families to the department's trick-or-treating event.

Children of all ages are welcome to participate in the 'Boo with the Blue' event Wednesday night at the Cortana Mall from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The department says there will be a haunted house, food, jump houses, vendors and more.

More information can be found below: