BRPD SWAT to conduct active shooter training at Lee High School

BATON ROUGE - There will be police presence Thursday at an area high school for active shooter training.

BRPD SWAT will be holding the training day at Lee High School from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"The East Baton Rouge Parish School System prioritizes the safety of all students and faculty and hopes that no school is ever faced with violence, but recognizes the importance of being prepared for an active shooter situation or any other set of dangerous circumstances," a release said.

The SWAT team will practices response times and hostage situations. The team conducts this type of training at least once a year on different campuses across the parish.