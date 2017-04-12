80°
BRPD: Suspects wanted for stealing more than 120 cartons of cigarettes from Circle K
BATON ROUGE – BRPD detectives are attempting to identify individuals who are accused of robbing a Circle K gas station on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
The incident occurred on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. when the individuals entered the store, threatened the workers and took more than 120 cartons of cigarettes.
According to BRPD, the suspects then fled the scene in a black 4-runner vehicle with black rims and a missing bumper.
Anyone with information on the identify of the suspects is urged to call the Robbery Division at 389-3845
