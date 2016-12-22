BRPD: suspects claim to be police in armed robbery

BATON ROUGE – Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Burbank Drive sometime before Tuesday morning.

Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola said that officers responded to an armed robbery call 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 5959 Burbank Drive. However, investigators say the crime was reported “at a later time than when it actually happened.”

Investigators say the armed robbery was not a random act and believed to be drug related. The suspects claimed to be police officers.

Coppola said the incident is still under investigation.