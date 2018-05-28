86°
BRPD searching for Taco Bell burglary suspect
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in locating an individual responsible for burglarizing a Taco Bell restaurant on Greenwell Springs Road.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says the incident occurred on May 13 around 2 a.m. in the 9700 block of Greenwell Springs Rd.
Investigators say the suspect shattered the drive-thru window glass, entered the business, and stole merchandise. Officials believe the suspect may be connected to a separate Taco Bell burglary that occurred last week on Airline Highway.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact BRPD at (225) 389-3824.
