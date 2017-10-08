BRPD: Suspect shot, arrested after armed robbery attempt

Malcolm Williams

BATON ROUGE - Police say a suspect was booked into prison over the weekend after he was shot in a failed armed robbery attempt Thursday.

Police say the incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, but did not specify the exact location. According to arrest records, 29-year-old Malcolm Williams approached two victims in a parking lot and pulled out a handgun, demanding their cell phones.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victims initially handed Williams their cell phones in compliance. However, one of the victims then pulled out their own handgun and shot Williams in the arm. Williams fled the scene with the stolen phones, leaving a trail of blood in his wake.

Investigators found the blood trail, which led them to one of the stolen phones.

Police say Williams soon arrived at a local hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound. He was later charged with armed robbery.