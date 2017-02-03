Latest Weather Blog
BRPD squad car involved in accident of Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer was involved in an accident on Airline Highway.
#BREAKING @BRPD officer involved in a crash on Airline Hwy near Coursey Blvd. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/YFSkVDuoaP— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) February 4, 2017
The crash happened on Airline Highway at Coursey Blvd.
According to a BRPD spokesperson, the officer was at fault in the accident. The driving officer was allegedly pulling out into traffic to assit another officer with call.
The driving officer was taken to the hospital, according to BRPD. He is expected to be okay.
Traffic had been blocked in this area because of the accident. It reopened just before 8:00 p.m.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">All lanes are open on US 61 South at Coursey Boulevard. Congestion is approaching I-12.</p>— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) <a href="https://twitter.com/BR_Traffic/status/827695951695532032">February 4, 2017</a></blockquote>
<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother of the bride upset over fallen wedding cake
-
Officer hurt in pothole crash expected to recover; road to get improvements
-
Professional baseball players donate equipment to Ascension athletes
-
LSU to begin search for contractors to grow medical marijuana
-
Deputies shot at armed robbery suspect; manhunt still underway