BRPD squad car involved in accident of Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer was involved in an accident on Airline Highway.





The crash happened on Airline Highway at Coursey Blvd.

According to a BRPD spokesperson, the officer was at fault in the accident. The driving officer was allegedly pulling out into traffic to assit another officer with call.

The driving officer was taken to the hospital, according to BRPD. He is expected to be okay.

Traffic had been blocked in this area because of the accident. It reopened just before 8:00 p.m.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">All lanes are open on US 61 South at Coursey Boulevard. Congestion is approaching I-12.</p>— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) <a href="https://twitter.com/BR_Traffic/status/827695951695532032">February 4, 2017</a></blockquote>

