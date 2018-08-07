BRPD: Shots fired at officer following traffic stop, suspect in custody

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person is in custody after firing shots at a police officer Tuesday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened near North 15th Street and Chestnut Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, eventually abandoned the vehicle, and then began running on foot. As the officer chased him, the suspect fired a gun at the officer, but missed.

A spokesperson with BRPD says no injuries were reported.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is now in custody. Their identity has not yet been released.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.