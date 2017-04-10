80°
BRPD seeking suspect in Office Depot burglary

April 10, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: BRPD

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking information regarding a man suspected of burglarizing an employee's locker at an Office Depot in February.

According to BRPD, the burglary occured at the Florida Boulevard store around 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2017. The suspect entered the business and proceeded directly to the employee locker area where he burglarized a locker and stole an employee's purse.

The suspect then left the store and unsuccessfully attempted to use stolen credit cards at surrounding businesses.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department's Burglary Division at 389-3824.

