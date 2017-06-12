BRPD seeking suspect in fatal stabbing on N 13th Street

74°
June 11, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: BRPD

BATON ROUGE - Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal stabbing on North 13th Street Saturday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 120 block of North 13th Street. Police say 59-year-old Elvis Graham is responsible for stabbing the 52-year-old victim, Vinell Eisley.

Police say Graham struck Eisley over the head and stabbed him with a beer bottle after a verbal altercation. Eisley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Graham is wanted for second-degree murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Graham's whereabouts is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at 389-4869 

