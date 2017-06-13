Latest Weather Blog
BRPD seeking suspect in armed robbery on Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Circle K over the weekend.
According to police, the armed robbery occurred at a Circle K in the 3000 block of Perkins Road around 8 p.m. Sunday. Police say the suspect entered the store and walked up to the cashier with undisclosed items, posing as a customer.
As the cashier was completing the purchase, the suspect produced a knife and demanded money from the register. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, along with the items.
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black shirt, black pants with a red jacket and black hat.
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department's Armed Robbery Division at 389-3845.
