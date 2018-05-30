BRPD seeking suspect after bank robbery on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking a man after he robbed a local bank Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man entered the Capital One Bank in the 8000 block of Airline Highway just before one o'clock. Police say a man walked up to the teller and passed a note demanding money.

The suspect then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to contact police at (225)389-3845