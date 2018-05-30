88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD seeking suspect after bank robbery on Airline Highway

2 hours 15 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 May 30, 2018 5:09 PM May 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking a man after he robbed a local bank Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man entered the Capital One Bank in the 8000 block of Airline Highway just before one o'clock. Police say a man walked up to the teller and passed a note demanding money.

The suspect then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to contact police at (225)389-3845

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days