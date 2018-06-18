75°
BRPD seeking info on robbery suspect
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect responsible for robbing a store.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect entered the business located at 7111 Airline Highway on June 14 around 11 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk.
Police say he then fled on foot with an unknown amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (225) 389-3845.
