BRPD seeking contractor accused of fraud

Photo: BRPD

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking a contractor accused of taking thousands of dollars from a woman without completing work on her home.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 45-year-old Darrell Cager allegedly entered an agreement with the 60-year-old victim to renovate parts of her home along with a separate family home. The victim told police that she initially paid Cager around $27,535 for materials and labor cost.

The victim said that Cager later contacted her again and said he needed additional materials. The victim provided Cager with her Home Depot credit card to make the necessary purchases. She says that Cager charged $7,621 to the card between November and January.

When Cager contacted the victim once again, saying that the local Home Depot did not have all of the necessary materials, she gave him her Lowe's credit card. Over the course of a month, Cager allegedly charged another $13,067 to that card.

The victim says she has yet to see any of the materials Cager purchased with the cards. She also says Cager completed a portion of the job, but he has not contacted her to complete the work as of May.

After deducting for the portion of the work completed, the victim says she has sustained a loss of $36,060.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Cager is urged to contact the Financial Crimes Division at 389-3871.