BRPD searching for two unidentified thieves

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are asking for help identifying two suspects accused of robbing an I Fast Wireless Tuesday night.

Police say the suspects entered the phone store around 7:44 p.m. at 3328 North Foster Dr. They knocked down the glass display case, grabbed multiple cell phones and fled on foot.

The suspects are described as two black males one wearing black pants and an Adidas hoodie while carrying a backpack. The other wearing all black carrying a pink back pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.