BRPD searching for Taco Bell burglary suspect

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in locating an individual responsible for burglarizing a Taco Bell restaurant on Greenwell Springs Road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the incident occurred on May 13 around 2 a.m. in the 9700 block of Greenwell Springs Rd.

Investigators say the suspect shattered the drive-thru window glass, entered the business, and stole merchandise. Officials believe the suspect may be connected to a separate Taco Bell burglary that occurred last week on Airline Highway.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact BRPD at (225) 389-3824.