BRPD searching for suspects in Park Forest vehicle burglaries

May 26, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives are trying to identify suspects who have been burglarizing vehicles in the Park Forest neighborhood since the beginning of the year.

According to BRPD, the burglaries have occurred at night and to unlocked vehicles.

Anyone with information on the suspects are urged to call the BRPD burglary division at 389-3824.

It is not clear at the time of this post if the vehicle burglaries are connected to the 13 reported burglaries in the Round Oak and Waterloo Subdivisions.

