BRPD searching for suspect in Ritterman Ave. shooting

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are looking for a man they say could have played a part in a December shooting on Ritterman Avenue.

BRPD officials say 34-year-old Richard Johnson is wanted in connection to the death of Juan Montgomery.

Police say 2 black male suspects entered Montgomery's home in the 4800 block of Ritterman Ave. around 9:30 a.m. on December 11, and shot him multiple times. Montgomery died at the scene.

Another man, 32-year-old Carl Smith, was arrested almost a week after the shooting. He faces principal to murder and home invasion charges.

Johnson is wanted on charges of first degree murder and home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.