BRPD searching for shooter near popular Government Street restaurant

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching the area near Doe's Eat Place after a shooting in an adjacent parking lot.

Around 7:30 p.m., restaurant patrons reported being asked to stay inside as officers searched for a suspect outside.

EMS was not dispatched to the scene since someone drove the shooting victim to a hospital.

News 2 has a crew on the scene and will update the story as soon as we get more information.