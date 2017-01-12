65°
BRPD searching for shooter near popular Government Street restaurant
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching the area near Doe's Eat Place after a shooting in an adjacent parking lot.
Around 7:30 p.m., restaurant patrons reported being asked to stay inside as officers searched for a suspect outside.
EMS was not dispatched to the scene since someone drove the shooting victim to a hospital.
News 2 has a crew on the scene and will update the story as soon as we get more information.
