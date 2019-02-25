52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD searching for Family Dollar burglary suspect

2 hours 37 seconds ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 February 25, 2019 7:18 PM February 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect accusing of burglarizing a local Family Dollar last week. Investigators believe he's connected to other burglaries in the area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the suspect broke the window of the Family Dollar on Plank Road last Thursday around 1 o'clock in the morning, then stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the store.

Officials say he may be responsible for other burglaries that have occurred in the area. 

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact authorities at (225) 389- 3824.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days