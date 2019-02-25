BRPD searching for Family Dollar burglary suspect

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect accusing of burglarizing a local Family Dollar last week. Investigators believe he's connected to other burglaries in the area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the suspect broke the window of the Family Dollar on Plank Road last Thursday around 1 o'clock in the morning, then stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the store.

Officials say he may be responsible for other burglaries that have occurred in the area.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact authorities at (225) 389- 3824.