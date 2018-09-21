77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD searching for 86-year-old woman

32 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 September 21, 2018 9:37 PM September 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are searching for an 86-year-old Scotlandville woman.

Claryce Jordan Minor was last seen around 9:30 a.m. this morning driving a 1999 silver Lexus E300 bearing Louisiana License Tag HYS230.

Family members say they became worried when Minor didn't show up for a beauty salon appointment. She would have traveled south on Scenic Hwy to Walnut St.

Anyone with information on Minor's whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD or Crime Stoppers. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days