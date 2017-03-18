68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD responds to shooting on Tuscarora Street

1 hour 8 minutes 43 seconds ago March 18, 2017 Mar 18, 2017 Saturday, March 18 2017 March 18, 2017 10:45 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting in North Baton Rouge Saturday evening.

BRPD officials say a shooting occurred before 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Tuscarora Street.

Officers say very few details are available at this time.

Information about victims' or the extent of their injuries, or any suspect information is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days