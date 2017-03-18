68°
BRPD responds to shooting on Tuscarora Street
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting in North Baton Rouge Saturday evening.
BRPD officials say a shooting occurred before 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Tuscarora Street.
Officers say very few details are available at this time.
Information about victims' or the extent of their injuries, or any suspect information is unclear at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
