BRPD responds to Airline Highway gas station after reported shooting
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews arrived at a gas station on Airline Highway in response to reports of a shooting victim needing attention.
The incident was first reported around 9 p.m. Emergency officials responded to the Raceway gas station in the 7100 block of Airline Highway near Victoria Drive.
A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson confirmed they were responding. They said a male victim suffered minor injuries when he was shot at a different location. Officials said the victim may have been shot on North Blvd.
Authorities said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening. He did not ask for further medical treatment at the scene.
