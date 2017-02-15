45°
BRPD responding to shooting on Runnymede Avenue

1 hour 29 minutes 4 seconds ago February 15, 2017 Feb 15, 2017 Wednesday, February 15 2017 February 15, 2017 10:07 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - BRPD officials confirm they are working a shooting at an apartment complex near Highway 61 and Old Hammond Highway.

According to a BRPD spokesperson, the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the 10000 block of Runnymede Ave. near Magna Carta Place.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Victim taken from the Runnymede Townhomes with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. <a href="https://twitter.com/WBRZ">@WBRZ</a></p>&mdash; Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) <a href="https://twitter.com/BrettBuffington/status/832087092469649409">February 16, 2017</a></blockquote>
<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>


BRPD officials say at least one male victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BRPD is still investigating.

WBRZ News 2 has a on scene.


This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

