BRPD responding to shooting on Runnymede Avenue

BATON ROUGE - BRPD officials confirm they are working a shooting at an apartment complex near Highway 61 and Old Hammond Highway.

According to a BRPD spokesperson, the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the 10000 block of Runnymede Ave. near Magna Carta Place.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Victim taken from the Runnymede Townhomes with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. <a href="https://twitter.com/WBRZ">@WBRZ</a></p>— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) <a href="https://twitter.com/BrettBuffington/status/832087092469649409">February 16, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>





BRPD officials say at least one male victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BRPD is still investigating.

WBRZ News 2 has a on scene.

BREAKING: @BRPD called to reported shooting on Magana Carta Place, off Airline Hwy. I'm headed to the scene. @WBRZ — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) February 16, 2017





This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.