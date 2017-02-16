52°
BRPD responding to shooting on Evangeline Street
BATON ROUGE - BRPD is responding to a shooting on Evangeline Street.
According to BRPD officials, it happened after 10:30 p.m. on Evangeline Street near Plank Road.
According to sources on scene, a female victim was shot while inside a car after an altercation.
Sources on scene say the victim is in serious but stable condition.
WBRZ News 2 has a crew on scene.
BREAKING: one person going to the hospital after a shooting at Plank and Evangeline. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/VtXwd2k2iz— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) February 17, 2017
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details.
