BRPD responding to shooting on Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE - BRPD is responding to a shooting on Evangeline Street.

According to BRPD officials, it happened after 10:30 p.m. on Evangeline Street near Plank Road.

According to sources on scene, a female victim was shot while inside a car after an altercation.

Sources on scene say the victim is in serious but stable condition.

BREAKING: one person going to the hospital after a shooting at Plank and Evangeline.





