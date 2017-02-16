52°
BRPD responding to shooting on Evangeline Street

February 16, 2017
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - BRPD is responding to a shooting on Evangeline Street.

According to BRPD officials, it happened after 10:30 p.m. on Evangeline Street near Plank Road.

According to sources on scene, a female victim was shot while inside a car after an altercation.

Sources on scene say  the victim is in serious but stable condition.

WBRZ News 2 has a crew on scene.


This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details.

