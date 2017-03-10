72°
BRPD responding to shooting on Duchess Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a shooting on Duchess Drive.
According to police, the shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Duchess Drive, near Windsor Drive.
BRPD officials say one man was injured by gunfire. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
Police have not named any suspects or motives.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
