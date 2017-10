BRPD responding to reported shooting on South Brock Place

BATON ROUGE - BRPD is responding to a reported shooting on South Brock Place Sunday evening.

Sources said the reported shooting happened near the intersection of South Brock Place and North Brock Place just after 9 p.m.

Injuries are unknown at this time, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman, L'Jean McKneely.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.