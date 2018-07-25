77°
BRPD responding to possible hostage situation on Avenue H

Wednesday, July 25 2018 8:30 PM
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police and other law enforcement responded to reports of a possible hostage situation on Avenue H near Blount Road.

Parts of Woodcock Street were blocked off between Avenues G and I. Police first responded to the scene around 7 p.m.

A hostage negotiator is on scene.

Witnesses said around 9 p.m. they saw a woman being escorted from the home by police.

Just before 10 p.m. police said one person was detained. It is unclear if they will be arrested.

This is a developing story, stay with us updates.

