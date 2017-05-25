BRPD responding to crash involving motorcycle on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Florida Blvd. involving a motorcycle.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Florida Blvd. near Sherwood Forrest Blvd.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department officials, two vehicles and a motorcycle could be involved. They say one of the vehicles may have caught fire following the crash.

At least one person involved in the crash was injured, but police say their injuries do not appear life-threatening.

Officials say eastbound Florida Blvd. is closed while emergency crews work the accident.

Details are limited at this time.

Check back for details.