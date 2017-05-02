BRPD: Prominent BR attorney not implicated in wife's murder

BATON ROUGE - Police have announced that DNA evidence failed to implicate Attorney Joel Porter in the 1985 murder of his wife, Denise Porter.

According to BRPD, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab has tested all of the evidence from the crime scene that was submitted by police. None of the evidence submitted implicated Joel Porter.

DNA testing by the State Police has identified the DNA profile of an unknown male on the clothing of Denise Porter. Joel Porter has been excluded as the source of this DNA.

Investigators said Denise Porter was stabbed to death inside her apartment in 1985. Over the past 30 years, no one has been arrested.

Cold case detectives reopened the case several years ago. At that time, a DNA sample was taken from Denise Porter's husband, Joel.

Joel Porter said in 2015 that DNA evidence would exonerate him and that he hopes her killer would finally be brought to justice. He also wanted DNA samples to be taken from men she was closely tied to.

"I would like for them to test every guy my wife was involved with, and see if that DNA belongs to those persons," Porter said. "That's all I want done."

BRPD says Joel Porter is not under investigation for this case, and the investigation remains open pending efforts to identify the unknown contributor of the DNA found on Denise Porter's body.





