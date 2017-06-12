BRPD, other organizations help flood victims relax for a day

BATON ROUGE - The joining of forces between Young Leaders Academy, Trinity Episcopal, St. Likes Episcopal Church, and the Baton Rouge Police Department has yielded “Men and Dads Unplugged”, a community outreach program developed to let those affected by the August 2016 flood get a day of relaxation.

"Today is to remind our friends, neighbors, and families that were impacted by the 2016 August flood that they're not forgotten that we're still here for them, that we care about them,” said Tonya Robertson, the Executive Director for Young Leaders Academy.

It was a free event that wasn’t short on laughs, trivia, and quality time for the flood victims to eat, drink, and get some time to forget their worries. In addition, prayer and inspirational speeches were held while the group spent the day away from flood recovery stresses.

In partnership with Young Leaders Academy is the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police Chief Carl Dabadie pitched in for the event, cooking a large pot of his “world famous” jambalaya. The fellow father, husband, and community figure shared why it’s important for BRPD to be involved.

"This gives guys a break. Since the floods of last year, people have been nonstop," Dabadie said. "From dealing with insurance companies, dealing with builders, contractors and stuff like that, getting their lives back to normal.”

One of the attendees and fellow flood victims, Gordan Denker, said he appreciated the gesture of kindness.

“It's been real reassuring to hear that people are going through the exact same problems we are."