BRPD: One person killed after shooting on Stearns Street; found in car
BATON ROUGE- Police are searching for answers after a man was killed late last night.
Authorities are investigating the murder of 33-year-old Travis Carr who was found in the driver's seat of a Nissan Altima.
The incident happend around 11:40 p.m in 5000 block of Stearns Street.
There are no known motives or suspects at this time.
BRPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
