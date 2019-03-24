74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: One person killed after shooting on Stearns Street; found in car

2 hours 41 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, March 24 2019 Mar 24, 2019 March 24, 2019 11:20 AM March 24, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are searching for answers after a man was killed late last night.

Authorities are investigating the murder of  33-year-old Travis Carr who was found in the driver's seat of a Nissan Altima.

The incident happend around 11:40 p.m in 5000 block of Stearns Street.

There are no known motives or suspects at this time.

BRPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days