BRPD officers make special appearance at graduation party

BATON ROUGE - A few Baton Rouge Police officers made the day for a young man who idolizes law enforcement by attending his graduation party.

John Thomas, who has Down's Syndrome, recently graduated from high school. According to a letter written by his family, John considers police officers to be his heroes. This week, several officers decided to return the love and made and surprise visit while John was celebrating his latest milestone.

His family later wrote a letter to the BRPD, thanking the officers for their support.

"The gifts you brought and the friendship and caring you shared were truly the highlight of his day. He is still talking about all of you coming to visit," the letter said. "The fact that people he has such respect and admiration for obviously care about him is not lost on him or his parents."

The letter is full of love and appreciation for the Baton Rouge officers.