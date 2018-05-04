BRPD officer fired months after omitting marijuana details from report

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer has been fired several months after she was arrested for falsifying records relating to a marijuana investigation.

Michelle Patterson was arrested in October after BRPD discovered she left out details about a marijuana cigarette she found while on a call. She'd been on administrative leave ever since.

Police say Patterson was dispatched to a report of a woman with a bag of marijuana at the Kelly Terrace Apartments on Rosenwald in September. Patterson's body camera captured the entire encounter with the woman, who was in possession of at least one marijuana cigarette.

After completing her investigation, Patterson initially wrote what police say was an accurate report. However, Patterson later went back and amended the report to omit details about the cigarette. BRPD believed Patterson confiscated the marijuana and then did not mention it in the final paperwork she submitted.

Police say they were able to discover the inconsistency after they reviewed Patterson's body camera footage.

Patterson has been on the force for two years and was assigned to the patrol unit.